Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / India M&As back in action, up 14% in the first nine months of 2024

India M&As back in action, up 14% in the first nine months of 2024

Bharti Airtel's acquisition of stake in BT Group, a British telecom group, for $4.08 billion topped the table of M&A transactions this year so far

merger, demerger, hands

Dev ChatterjeeJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a year of decline, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India increased 13.8 per cent, reaching $69.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, as against $60.8 billion during the same period in 2023.

Led by Indian companies and private-equity (PE) firms, 2,301 transactions were signed between January and September this year as compared to 1,855 transactions reported in the same period last year, according to the Bloomberg data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bharti Airtel’s acquisition of stake in BT Group, a British telecom group, for $4.08 billion topped the table of M&A transactions this year so far. This was followed by the family settlement transaction in the Godrej family. Gujarat Gas’ acquisition of Gujarat State Petronet for $3 billion was the third-largest acquisition in the country.

chart
 

 
Bhavin Shah, partner and leader (private equity and deals), PwC India, said compared to developed markets in North America and Europe, India’s market size and growth potential were more attractive to investors and hence the rise in deals.

“High gross domestic product growth rates and a robust stock market led to higher valuations in India,” said Shah.

More From This Section

PremiumCapex

Private sector capital expenditure zooms 42% in Q2, shows CMIE data

Ravi Ahuja

Sony Pictures appoints Ravi Ahuja as new CEO; Tony Vinciquerra to step down

Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance: MD

Foxconn

Foxconn plans to invest up to Rs 424 crore in semiconductor JV with HCL

Samsung India

Chennai police detains 900 workers, union members as Samsung strikes go on


Additionally, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation influence the cost of capital and borrowing, requiring adjustment in financing terms, equity stakes, and risk-sharing arrangements, which, in turn, affect valuations. Cross-border transactions have also been impacted by changes in real exchange rates.

Vishal Agarwal, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said different parts of the world appeared to be behaving differently. West Asia has emerged as a major attraction of foreign investment and is focused on attracting capital.

“The West seems to be shying away from China, though the Middle East continues to invest there,” he said.

Valuations and returns in developed markets have gone up, which makes investing based on risk-adjusted return more interesting than in developing markets like India, where the existing valuation multiples are high and the return is expected further down the line.

“Investors continue to feel that the Indian market is well priced. There seems to be an interest in early-stage deals and full buyouts where promoters are not willing to stay until initial public offerings (IPOs). Most growth-sized deals are being evaluated for IPO rather than PE funds because the latter are seen as more expensive,” Agarwal said.

Private-equity funds have emerged as an important segment of M&As with funds buying and selling shares worth $24.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 8.9 per cent over the same period last year.

Also Read

healthcare tech

Medi Assist set to buy Paramount Health at enterprise value of Rs 312 cr

PremiumSubhakanta Bal, MD, Rothschild & Co

Second-gen promoters more open to selling out: Rothschild MD Subhakanta Bal

electric vehicle

Electric vehicle sales grow 19% in H1, but slow to a crawl monthwise

Premiumcar sale

Carmakers expand dealerships to boost sales: Do they have right products?

car sales

From Maruti to Tata, auto firms prune sales to dealers over low demand

Topics : M&A mergers and acquisitions Bharti Airtel Gujarat Gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon