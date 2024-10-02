Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board announced a range of changes to regulations, such as the framework for the new proposed asset class for mutual funds and easier “lite” norms for funds running passive schemes. The board also agreed on fewer disclosures, much faster processes for rights issues, expanding the T+0 settlement, and an optional mechanism for block deals made under the T+0 settlement cycle. The focus seemed to be on facilitating the ease of investing in the market, and these changes could undoubtedly help both investors and issuers, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
R Jagannathan argues that incremental reform of the GST system may be as good as a rapid pursuit of a theoretical ideal. Read it here
The second edit explains why China’s recent stimulus package may not be enough. Read it here
Sonal Verma points out that there are domestic reasons to recalibrate monetary policy, beyond the Fed’s decisions. Read it here