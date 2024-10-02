Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Business Standard
The work of reform is never finished. Last month, economist M Govinda Rao made an eloquent case in a column published in this newspaper for reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both in terms of its direction and timing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board announced a range of changes to regulations, such as the framework for the new proposed asset class for mutual funds and easier “lite” norms for funds running passive schemes.  The board also agreed on fewer disclosures, much faster processes for rights issues, expanding the T+0 settlement, and an optional mechanism for block deals made under the T+0 settlement cycle. The focus seemed to be on facilitating the ease of investing in the market, and these changes could undoubtedly help both investors and issuers, the top edit says. Read it here

R Jagannathan argues that incremental reform of the GST system may be as good as a rapid pursuit of a theoretical ideal. Read it here

The second edit explains why China’s recent stimulus package may not be enough. Read it here

Sonal Verma points out that there are domestic reasons to recalibrate monetary policy, beyond the Fed’s decisions. Read it here

