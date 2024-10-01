Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance: MD

ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance: MD

Addressing employees at a town hall on the company's 32nd anniversary, Goenka said in the next 32 years he envisioned ZEE to "emerge as a beacon of hope and change for the society"

Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance across its businesses and generate better value for all stakeholders, the company's Managing Director & CEO, Punit Goenka said on Tuesday.

Addressing employees at a town hall on the company's 32nd anniversary, Goenka said in the next 32 years he envisioned ZEE to "emerge as a beacon of hope and change for the society".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I envisage our purpose should be to enrich the lives of people around the world, by creating such extraordinary moments, that celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness," he said.

 

During the session, Goenka reiterated ZEEL's "aspirations to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance across the business and generate higher value for all stakeholders".

The company said it continues to take the necessary action-oriented steps across the business to enhance the performance and deliver stronger returns, in line with the strategic plan laid out by Goenka, which is centered around frugality, optimisation and a sharp focus on quality content.

The structured steps implemented across the business are displaying positive results as the company remains firmly focused towards its targeted aspirations for future growth, it added.

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Adani Power signs agreement to acquire Dahanu Power for Rs 815 crore

Rediff.com

Rediff.com appoints Vishal Mehta as chairman and managing director

Air India Express

AIX Connect's merger into Air India Express is complete, says DGCA

Ravi Mital

Lenders have recovered Rs 3.5 trillion under IBC: IBBI Chairperson Mital

shopping

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

In April this year, Goenka proposed a lean organisation structure to the board with a lateral structure while identifying broadcast, digital, movies and music as core business units. It involved rationalisation of the workforce by 15 per cent to prune staff strength across the company.

He had also announced taking a 20 per cent cut in his remuneration in line with the larger strategic and frugal approach implemented across the organisation.

In August this year, ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India had settled their dispute related to the failed USD 10-billion merger and have agreed to withdraw all claims against each other.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zee

Zee to push for global reach of DP World ILT20, targets premium advertisers

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

Zee, Sony amicably settle disputes over failed merger, withdraw claims

Zee

ZEE Entertainment shareholders approve plan to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka buys majority stake in Maverick Media

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Q4 results today: NHPC, ZEEL, Pfizer among 116 firms to post earnings today

Topics : ZEEL media industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon