India's EAAA Alternatives to invest up to ₹400 bn in clean energy by 2030

Indian money manager EAAA Alternatives is eyeing investing around 400 bln rupees in India's clean energy sector over the next four to five years, targetting around 8 gigawatts of projects through its funds, a top executive said on Tuesday.
EAAA Alternatives on Tuesday got a $60 million commitment from the European Investment Bcoank for the India Energy Transition Fund, which is looking to raise about $300 million by the end of the year.
With commitments from several Indian family offices, the fund has already secured around $170 million of the planned raise.
The Transition Fund could raise up to $500 million, if needed, for investments in climate-focused initiatives such as renewable power generation and clean energy infrastructure, said Subahoo Chordia, EAAA Alternatives CEO.
The fund has identified a pipeline, including projects under development, capacity expansion and support for companies in clean energy and decarbonisation solutions, Chordia said.
There is a scarcity of equity investment by funds in the Indian clean energy space, he added.
India is looking to double its non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 as part of expanding its clean energy portfolio.
EAAA Alternatives manages assets of around $7.3 billion as of 30 June 2025.
