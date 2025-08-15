India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Indian corporates are increasingly shifting away from bank funding towards alternative sources such as equity and bond markets, as their deleveraged balance sheets have improved their ability to raise equity at better valuations. Moreover, the 100 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enabled them to access long-term funds from the debt capital market at cheaper rates.

Fund-raising by corporates has been abuzz this year through block deals and qualified institutional placements. In FY25, India Inc has raised over Rs 42,000 crore through QIPs. Additionally, they have raised over Rs 1.07 trillion through block