Friday, August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Investment / India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

With RBI rate cuts yet to fully pass through to bank loans, corporate India is tapping bond and equity markets at record levels, taking advantage of lower costs and better valuations

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian corporates are increasingly shifting away from bank funding towards alternative sources such as equity and bond markets, as their deleveraged balance sheets have improved their ability to raise equity at better valuations. Moreover, the 100 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enabled them to access long-term funds from the debt capital market at cheaper rates.
 
Fund-raising by corporates has been abuzz this year through block deals and qualified institutional placements. In FY25, India Inc has raised over Rs 42,000 crore through QIPs. Additionally, they have raised over Rs 1.07 trillion through block
Topics : bonds market Bank loans India Inc
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon