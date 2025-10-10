Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity investments in Indian real estate rise 48% to $3.8 bn in Q3FY26

Equity investments in Indian real estate rise 48% to $3.8 bn in Q3FY26

During the full 2024 calendar year, the equity investments in Indian real estate stood at $ 11.4 billion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Equity investments in Indian real estate rose 48 per cent to $ 3.8 billion during July-September as builders and investors pumped in funds mainly for land acquisition and construction of projects, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Friday released its latest report, 'Market Monitor Q3 2025 Investments', highlighting that the total equity investments rose to $ 3.8 billion in the third quarter of this calendar year from $ 2.6 billion in the year-ago period.

During the latest September quarter, the inflows were primarily fuelled by capital deployment into land/development sites and built-up office and retail assets.

In the first nine months of 2025, the equity investments increased 14 per cent annually to $ 10.2 billion from $ 8.9 billion in the same period last year.

 

During the full 2024 calendar year, the equity investments in Indian real estate stood at $ 11.4 billion.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, the healthy inflow of domestic capital demonstrates the sector's resilience and depth.

"India's real estate sector is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by continued investor confidence. In the upcoming quarters, greenfield developments are likely to continue witnessing a robust momentum, with a healthy spread across residential, office, mixed-use, data centres, and industrial & logistics sectors," he said.

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India, said the investment landscape is becoming more diversified, with capital deployment into both built-up and development assets.

"In addition to global institutional investors, Indian sponsors accounted for a significant part of the total inflows. India's ability to combine strong domestic capital with global institutional participation will remain a key differentiator in 2026 and beyond," Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

