Abu Dhabi's IHC to pick up 43.5% in Sammaan Capital for $1 billion

Sammaan Capital Limited (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) said on Thursday that a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has entered into an agreement to invest $1 billion for buying a 43.46 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company.

The board of Sammaan Capital – an upper layer NBFC – today approved a preferential allotment of 330 million equity shares and 307 million warrants worth nearly ₹8,850 crore to Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, a unit of IHC, paving the way for the global investor to assume promoter status in the company with 43.46 per cent shareholding. According to