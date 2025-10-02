Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Abu Dhabi's IHC to pick up 43.5% in Sammaan Capital for $1 billion

Abu Dhabi's IHC to pick up 43.5% in Sammaan Capital for $1 billion

Marks India foray by IHC; to support NBFC's next growth phase

The agreement also grants IHC rights to nominate directors to the board, along with certain pre-emption and information rights. (Company image)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Sammaan Capital Limited (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) said on Thursday that a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has entered into an agreement to invest $1 billion for buying a 43.46 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company.
 
The board of Sammaan Capital – an upper layer NBFC – today approved a preferential allotment of 330 million equity shares and 307 million warrants worth nearly ₹8,850 crore to Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, a unit of IHC, paving the way for the global investor to assume promoter status in the company with 43.46 per cent shareholding. According to
