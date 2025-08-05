Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Nayara Energy ships out first gasoline exports since sanctions

India's Nayara Energy ships out first gasoline exports since sanctions

Oil tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons of gasoline, sailed out on August 4, according to the sources and shipping data

The vessel is heading to Sohar, Oman, the shipping data showed. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
Aug 05 2025

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has exported its first gasoline cargo since the privately-owned company was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18, according to four shipping sources and LSEG data. 

Oil tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons of gasoline, sailed out on August 4, according to the sources and shipping data.

The vessel is heading to Sohar, Oman, the shipping data showed.

 

 

