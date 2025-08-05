Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Electricals to invest over ₹1,000 cr in housing wire segment

Torrent Electricals to invest over ₹1,000 cr in housing wire segment

Torrent electricals

Torrent Electricals has an integrated manufacturing facility in Nadiad, Gujarat | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Torrent Electricals on Tuesday said it plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in its newly-launched housing wire vertical over the next few years to expand manufacturing capacity and distribution network.

A new entrant in the fast-growing segment, driven by rising power demand including renewables, the company recently rolled out its products in Gujarat and plans to expand to other states in subsequent phases.

According to industry reports, the domestic wire and cable market size is estimated at $21.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $32.85 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14 per cent during 2025-2030.

 

"The company will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in this segment over the next few years, with allocations across manufacturing expansion, quality assurance systems, distribution networks, and brand-building initiatives," Sachin Phartiyal, CEO, Torrent Electricals, said in a statement.

The expansion into housing wires is a part of the company's broader growth strategy aligned with the ongoing rise in urban housing and infrastructure development, Phartiyal said.

"We intend to build a significant presence over the next 12-24 months," he added.

The company is currently focused on establishing a robust dealer and electrician network in the offline retail channel, and has confirmed that it will also introduce its products on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the near future. Torrent Electricals, a Torrent Group company, is a leading manufacturer of electrical cables.

Torrent Electricals has an integrated manufacturing facility in Nadiad, Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Torrent Power Electricals housing projects

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

