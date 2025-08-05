Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Energy Exchange logs record trade volume of 12,664 MUs in July

A total of 16.26 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECa) were traded during the month, an IEX statement said

FTIL sells remaining 11% stake to exit Indian Energy Exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday said it had achieved highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 12,664 million units (MU) in July, marking an increase of 25.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

A total of 16.26 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECa) were traded during the month, an IEX statement said.

According to the statement, the market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market was Rs 4.18/unit during July, down 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Similarly, price in the Real Time Market was at Rs 3.83/unit during July this year, a fall of 23 per cent YoY.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 5,510 MU volume in July 2025, as compared to 5,056 MU volume in July 2024, an increase of 9 per cent YoY.

 

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported the highest-ever monthly traded volume in July this year.

The RTM volume increased to 5,109 MU in July 2025, from 3,334 MU in July 2024, registering an increase of 53 per cent YoY.

Day-Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 917 MU in July 2025, as compared to 714 MU volume in July 2024, an increase of 28 per cent YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,025 MU volume during July this year, as compared to 990 MU in July 2024, registering an increase of 4 per cent YoY.

The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for July 2025 was Rs 3.91/unit.

A total of 16.26 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on July 9, 2025 and July 30, 2025, at a clearing price of Rs 360/REC.

REC traded volume in July this year decreased by 48 per cent on a YoY basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Energy Exchange Indian Energy Exchange IEX

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

