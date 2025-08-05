KPI Green Energy Q1 net jumps over 68% to Rs 111.32 cr on higher revenues

KPI Green Energy on Tuesday posted over 68 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹ 111.32 crore for the June quarter, driven mainly due to higher revenues.
Profit After Tax (PAT) reached ₹ 111.32 crore, registering a 68 per cent increase from ₹ 66.11 crore, backed by sustained margin expansion and disciplined financial practices, a company statement said.
The company's total revenue stood at ₹ 614.12 crore, up 75 per cent from ₹ 349.85 crore a year ago, reflecting significant growth in project execution and continued momentum in solar and hybrid segment orders.
The board approved the declaration of the first interim dividend at 4 per cent, i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share of a face value ₹ 5 each, for the financial year 2025-26.
The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the record date.
The board also approved raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible, certified Green Bonds in the nature of debentures or any other form of non-convertible debentures at one or more times in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis, for an aggregate amount up to ₹ 700 crore (Rupees Seven Hundred Crores) (Debentures), subject to the prevailing market conditions.
