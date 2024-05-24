Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches in FY2024-25, says CEO

MD and CEO of the bank Ajay Kumar Srivastava after inaugurating the 3,240th branch of the bank at the Medical College in Nagapattinam highlighted the bank's aggressive plans

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank (Photo: facebook)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has drawn up plans to set up 88 new branches across India this financial year, a top official has said.
The city-headquartered bank under its expansion drive recently inaugurated a new branch in Nagapattinam and the 126th ATM in neighbouring Puducherry.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava after inaugurating the 3,240th branch of the bank at the Medical College in Nagapattinam highlighted the bank's aggressive plans, a press release said here on Friday.
He stated that Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches across India this year, with 8 branches targeted specifically in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to serve the unbanked rural areas.
Indian Overseas Bank is committed to introduce innovative banking products to suit customer needs. The bank's total business crossed Rs 5 lakh crore, showcasing substantial growth, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Banking Industry PSU Bank index PSU Banks Nifty PSU Bank public sector undertakings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PricePaytm LayoffsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon