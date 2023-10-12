close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Indigo flight cancellations, delays affect 76,000 passengers in Sep: DGCA

However, Air India offered them flights on other airlines, served them refreshment and lunch and spent Rs 5.27 lakh on facilitation, as part of mitigating efforts

indigo

Significantly, as many as 46 of its 334 aircraft are currently on ground owing to various supply chain issues as on date, as per the aircraft fleet tracking website Planespotters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 76,000 passengers of budget carrier IndiGo were affected due to the airline cancelling its flights or delaying them by more than two hours in September, while Tata-owned Air India denied boarding to 450 passengers during the month, DGCA data revealed on Thursday.
According to the data, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 29.10 per cent at 1.22 crore in September, against 1.03 crore in the same month of the last year, with IndiGo commanding a whopping 63.4 per cent of the total traffic.
Of the total 76,612 total passengers affected, 50,945 passengers were affected after IndiGo cancelled its flights altogether in September, while another 25,667 passengers were affected due to the Gurugram-based budget airline delaying its flights by more than two hours during the month, according to data.
At the same time, while it provided alternative flights and full refunds to the passengers affected by flight cancellations, the airline served only refreshments to the passengers for the delayed (by more than two hours) flights, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data revealed.
Significantly, as many as 46 of its 334 aircraft are currently on ground owing to various supply chain issues as on date, as per the aircraft fleet tracking website Planespotters.
Besides IndiGo, 24,758 passengers of Air India and another 24,635 passengers of SpiceJet were affected on account of their airlines delaying some of their flights by more than two hours in September, as per data.
However, Air India offered them flights on other airlines, served them refreshment and lunch and spent Rs 5.27 lakh on facilitation, as part of mitigating efforts.
SpiceJet on its part, spent Rs 45.78 lakh on facilitation of passengers besides providing them alternative flights and refreshments, according to DGCA.
Meanwhile, maintaining its leadership in the domestic air passenger traffic, IndiGo flew 77.70 lakh passengers during September, followed by Vistara (12.29 lakh passengers), Air India (11.97-lakh passengers), respectively.
Vistara and Air India had a market share of 10 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively, during the previous month, as per DGCA data.

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

Vedanta incorporates wholly-owned arm to carry out iron, steel biz

Amazon's expansion into logistics services could unlock $100 bn in revenue

Microsoft says US IRS has asked for $28.9 billion in audit dispute

Google vows to fight European Union's threat to break up its ad business

Sharp rise in companies' climate-related risk disclosure: G20 report

Air India subsidiary AirAsia India, which has now become AiX Connect, transported 8.16 lakh passengers with a 6.7 per cent market share.
The two other no-frills carriers -- SpiceJet and Akasa Air, carried 5.45 lakh and 5.17-lakh passengers on their flights, respectively, with a market share of 4.4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, during September, as per DGCA data.
IndiGo delivered the highest on-time performance at 83.6 per cent from four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- in the previous month, while Vistara had 92 per cent load factor on its planes, the highest among all domestic airlines during the month, the DGCA data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Aviation IndiGo IndiGo IndiGo in trouble

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon