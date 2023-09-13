Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.10%)
67153.51 -67.62
Nifty (-0.13%)
19970.35 -26.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
40142.75 -27.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5724.05 -15.20
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

IndiGo has the largest fleet with 135 planes running on the P&W engines which will be impacted due to safety inspection

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the grounding of several of its Airbus A320 Neos, India's largest airline IndiGo is seeking to induct 22 aircraft from the secondary lease market, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday. The planes are being grounded due to trouble in their Pratt and Whitney (P7W) engines.

Aerospace major RTX, the manufacturer of P&W engines, earlier this week said that it will recall 600-700 engines, till 2026, for inspection. It may lead to the grounding of about 350 aircraft per year. The engines will need to be inspected after contamination was found in the powdered metal that is used to make them. The contamination led to cracks in the engine.

IndiGo has the largest fleet with 135 planes running on engines which will be impacted due to safety inspection. Forty-five of these planes are already grounded.

Also Read: Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

The airline is now considering leasing A320 aircraft with V2500 engines. These have less fuel efficiency as compared to PW1100G engines.

"IndiGo may have to settle for the A320 Ceo to maintain capacity in the immediate term. Getting A320 Neo (new generation) planes may be difficult as the supply system is already choked. Availability of older aircraft has also dried up," a person aware of the development was quoted as saying in the report.

The PW1100G engines have faced problems since they came into service in 2016. In 2019, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines to replace the faulty engines before inducting new aircraft.

Also Read

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch curved gaming monitor at Rs 225,000

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

Ahead of IPO, RR Kabel collects over Rs 585 cr from anchor investors

UAE's Etihad Airways names actress Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Google's search dominance challenged in biggest antitrust trial in decades

Private equity platform Xponentia raises Rs 1,000 crore in new fund


Moreover, out of 22 aircraft, 10 will be short-term wet leases and the rest will be dry leases, ET said citing sources. Under a wet lease, the lessor provides the aircraft along with crew and maintenance services. These are typically costlier than the dry lease.

Also Read: Ahead of IPO, RR Kabel collects over Rs 585 cr from anchor investors

However, IndiGo wants to lease the planes before the winter holiday season kicks in.
Topics : IndiGo Pratt & Whitney airlines BS Web Reports Airline IndiGo IndiGo Airlines IndiGo engine issue IndiGo Airbus A320

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon