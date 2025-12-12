Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Crisis-hit airline IndiGo receives tax penalty notice of ₹58.7 crore

Crisis-hit airline IndiGo receives tax penalty notice of ₹58.7 crore

Earlier today, the DGCA suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOI), who are responsible for overseeing airline safety, pilot training & operational compliance

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo airlines (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

(This copy has been updated)  IndiGo received a tax penalty notice of ₹58.75 crore on December 11 from the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, for the financial year 2020-21, the company announced on Friday.
 
Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOI), who are responsible for overseeing airline safety, pilot training & operational compliance.
 
According to a circular by the aviation safety regulator, the four-member panel comprises Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, with a mandate to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.
 

Indigo crisis

 
IndiGo's operational crisis caused mass cancellations and widespread delays. The airline, which controls over 60 per cent of domestic traffic, cancelled over a thousand flights in the last 10 days, leaving scores of passengers stranded across the country. The airline cancelled over 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Friday.
 
The operational chaos kicked in earlier this month due to the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, which came into effect on November 1. The rules expand rest hours, limit night duties, and mandate 48 hours of weekly rest.
 
Noting that the FDTL rules were implemented after consulting all stakeholders, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu promised strict action against the airline. Speaking at the upper house of Parliament, he said that no airline, no matter how big, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers.

More From This Section

Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Orkla India Limited during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Friday October 24, 2025.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

MTR-owner Orkla India eyes deals, bets on quick meals, delivery for growth

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

TCS

AI-driven growth of TCS makes its M&A strategy more aggressivepremium

Prudential

Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Minutes, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce at Flipkart Group

Flipkart Minutes to double dark stores to 1,000 by March-April 2026premium

Topics : IndiGo crisis IndiGo Airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon