Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MTR-owner Orkla India eyes deals, bets on quick meals, delivery for growth

MTR-owner Orkla India eyes deals, bets on quick meals, delivery for growth

The Indian arm of Norwegian consumer goods group Orkla, which merged MTR and Eastern in 2023, expects to return to its historical double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and beyond

Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Orkla India Limited during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Friday October 24, 2025.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO and managing director at Orkla India | Image: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Orkla India, the owner of the MTR and Eastern spice brands, is eyeing acquisitions to expand its portfolio, and banking on quick-delivery platforms and demand for ready-to-eat meals to drive double-digit revenue growth, its CEO said. 
Dealmaking in the consumer goods and retail sector has picked up as large groups chase growth, reaching a four-year high for January-September led by the food and beverages category, according to investment bank Equirus Capital. 
Top transactions include Tilaknagar Industries' $486 million purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from France's Pernod Ricard and Singapore-based Wilmar International's $832 million stake deal in AWL Agri Business. 
 
"We are on the lookout for more M&A targets (that strongly reflect the local culture and food)... Anything that starts at ₹100 crore -₹200 crore (about $11 million-$22 million), going up to any size," Sanjay Sharma, CEO and managing director at Orkla India, told Reuters on Thursday. 
The company has enough cash and can raise more money to finance deals, Sharma added. 

Also Read

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Orkla India debuts at 3% premium on D-Street: Should you buy, sell or hold?

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

Orkla India IPO allotment status

Orkla India IPO subscribed 49x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's nod for banks' M&A funding may force tweak to sensitive sector normspremium

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Last day! Orkla India IPO closes today; subscription up 5x, NIIs lead

The Indian arm of Norwegian consumer goods group Orkla, which merged MTR and Eastern in 2023, expects to return to its historical double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and beyond. It last reported such a rise in fiscal 2023. 
"We expect convenience foods (segment) to grow faster, because we are putting much, much more effort, and we are starting to see that e-commerce is growing much faster," Sharma said. 
Sales from online channels jumped 47 per cent last financial year, lifting their share of Orkla India's domestic sales to 7.5 per cent from 5.1 per cent a year earlier. 
Hyperfast delivery apps such as Eternal's Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy's Instamart have defied a consumption slowdown, delivering everyday essentials within minutes in large cities. 
Sharma also said rising incomes and the need for convenience among youngsters and double-income households should help its convenience foods business to outpace its spices portfolio. 
The group's convenience foods business, which sells vermicelli and ready-to-cook breakfast kits, made up 33.4 per cent of revenue last year, up from 31.5 per cent a year earlier, with its spices portfolio accounting for the rest.

More From This Section

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

TCS

AI-driven growth of TCS makes its M&A strategy more aggressivepremium

Prudential

Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Minutes, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce at Flipkart Group

Flipkart Minutes to double dark stores to 1,000 by March-April 2026premium

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel outlines strategy to offset higher iron ore costs post-2030premium

Topics : MTR Foods mergers and acquisitions Consumer goods Consumer goods companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon