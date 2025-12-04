Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank denies report of talks to bring in strategic partner

IndusInd Bank denies report of talks to bring in strategic partner

IndusInd expects to grow in line with the country's banking sector next year, its chief executive said last month, following efforts to clean up its books

IndusInd Bank

Reuters
Dec 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

India's IndusInd Bank on Thursday denied a report that it is in discussions to bring in a strategic partner.

"There is no discussion of this nature underway with anyone in the bank," the bank said.

UK-based Hinduja Group, the lender's top shareholder, is looking for a strategic partner with global expertise to take a minority stake, the Economic Times reported earlier in the day, citing Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings.

IndusInd expects to grow in line with the country's banking sector next year, its chief executive told Reuters last month, following efforts to clean up its books and the completion of an organisational overhaul prompted by accounting lapses.

 

 

Topics : IndusInd Bank Hinduja Group IndusInd

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

