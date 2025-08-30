Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank shareholders reject promoter bid for two board nominees

IndusInd Bank shareholders reject promoter bid for two board nominees

IndusInd Bank shareholders voted against a promoter resolution seeking to appoint two nominee directors, even as they approved Rajiv Anand's appointment as MD & CEO

IndusInd Bank

The proposal was defeated as it received only 46 per cent of the votes, while 54 per cent were cast against it

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shareholders of private sector lender IndusInd Bank, at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Friday, voted against a resolution that would have allowed the bank’s promoters — IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) — to appoint two nominee directors to the board.
 
The proposal was defeated as it received only 46 per cent of the votes, while 54 per cent were cast against it.
 
Last month, the bank’s board, with the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had amended its Articles of Association to empower the promoters to collectively nominate up to two directors on the board, subject to shareholders’ approval. The two directors would have been classified as non-executive, non-independent directors (including nominee directors).
 
 
Commenting on the development, Moses Harding, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIHL, said: “We understand that the said resolution in the IndusInd Bank AGM held on Friday was not carried through, although the proposed resolution was in compliance with the applicable laws and governance practices.
 
“The proxy advisors had raised certain observations regarding the resolution. We believe there has been a misinterpretation, and we will be happy to address the concerns in line with the RBI approval received,” he said, adding that IIHL’s endeavour will be to dispel the concerns raised by the proxy advisors on the matter.

Also Read

Rajiv Anand, Executive director & head of retail, Axis Bank

Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as CEO of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Health, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank?

stock market, trading, stocks

IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

Mehta highlighted that in FY26, the bank is focused on ramping up retail liabilities, scaling secured retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) assets but will be selective in the corporate space. | Image: IndusInd Bank

RajivAnand to start with fresh and clean slate at IndusInd Bank: Chairman

Board Meeting

Building bridges anew: RBI, banks must fine-tune board roles in governancepremium

 
“Promoters have always kept the interest of shareholders as the primary objective and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.
 
Other major resolutions, including the appointment of Rajiv Anand as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and the issuance of long-term bonds or debt securities on a private placement basis, were approved by shareholders.
 
Anand has been appointed MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years, effective 25 August.

More From This Section

Myntra Kotak CC

Myntra ramps up hiring ahead of flagship sale event, adds 11,000 roles

Akash Ambani (Photo: Reliance Updates Youtube)

JioStar on its path to serve a billion screens, says Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio charts out global expansion, transforming into deep-tech firm

Nandan Nilekani

India to lead in frugal engineering, AI to resolve real issues: Nilekani

Alibaba

Alibaba develops new AI chip as China seeks to cut reliance on Nvidia

Topics : IndusInd Bank board of directors RBI Bank CEO Shareholders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon