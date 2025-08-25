Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Max Healthcare Institute, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank are likely to be in focus amid the Nifty 50 rebalancing, scheduled to take effect on September 30, 2025. According to analysts at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see cumulative passive inflows of around $1 billion (₹8,286 crore) owing to inclusion in the Nifty 50 index. READ MORE Meanwhile, here's how these 4 large-cap stocks look placed on technical charts.
Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Healthcare, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank stocks?
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)Current Price: ₹6,079 Likely Target: ₹7,550 Upside Potential: 24.2% Support: ₹5,900; ₹5,740 Resistance: ₹6,250; ₹6,730; ₹7,230 IndiGo remains favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as IndiGo trades above ₹5,740 levels, with interim support expected around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹5,900 levels.
Presently, the stock is seen facing some resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly and monthly scale, around ₹6,200 - ₹6,250 range. The long-term chart suggests a possibility of a rally to ₹7,550 levels. On the way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹6,730 and ₹7,230 levels.
Max HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹1,221 Likely Target: ₹1,470 / ₹1,055 Upside Potential: 20.4% Downside Risk: 13.6% Support: ₹1,191; ₹1,135 Resistance: ₹1,290; ₹1,330; ₹1,405 Max Healthcare stock is seen seeking support at the super trend line, which coincides with the 20-Week Moving Average around ₹1,195 levels; below which near support for the stock exists at ₹1,191 - the 100-DMA. The stock has been trading above the trend line support and the 100-DMA since mid-March 2025.
The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels are held. On the upside, the stock needs to break above ₹1,290 - ₹1,330 resistance zone for fresh gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,470, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,405. On the flip side, in case, the support at ₹1,191 gets violated, the stock can extend the fall towards ₹1,055 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,135 and ₹1,110 levels.