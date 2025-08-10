Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajiv Anand to start with a fresh, clean slate at IndusInd Bank: Chairman

Aug 10 2025

Rajiv Anand, who has been appointed as the MD&CEO, has the opportunity to begin with a fresh and clean slate and will be expected to scale the differentiated franchise of the bank, with a strong ethical foundation, said Sunil Mehta, Chairman of IndusInd Bank, in a message to the shareholders of the bank.   “I believe the Bank has immense potential to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for years to come,” he said, adding that the board and management are fully committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition.   IndusInd Bank, last week, appointed Anand as the MD&CEO of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from 25 August 2025 to 24 August 2028. Anand’s appointment has received Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval but is subject to shareholder approval.   Mehta highlighted that in FY26, the bank is focused on ramping up its retail liabilities, scaling secured retail and MSME assets, and being selective in the corporate space, among other things.   The Bank will continue to pivot its rural distribution towards Bharat Banking, while remaining watchful of the microfinance segment, Mehta said, adding that the bank is investing in scaling up existing and new initiatives such as home loans, affluent banking, Digital 2.0, merchant acquiring, and micro-market driven distribution.   Additionally, Mehta acknowledged that the lapses which occurred at the bank are not what one expects from a bank of IndusInd’s stature.   He assured the shareholders that the bank’s board and management have undertaken a comprehensive deep dive into all issues brought to their attention, and the issues have been appropriately accounted for in the financial statements for FY2025.   In Q4 FY25, the bank reported a loss of ₹2,329 crore as it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter.   Sumant Kathpalia, former MD&CEO of the bank, took moral responsibility for the accounting lapses at the bank in April. Additionally, former Deputy CEO Arun Khurana also resigned citing the same reason.   “We were confronted with certain material developments necessitating a fresh look at governance and accounting rigor. These developments, while deeply unfortunate, have catalysed a transformation rooted in ethics, compliance, and the long-term sustainability of your Bank,” Mehta said.   “We have acted decisively to pursue higher standards of governance, transparency, and accountability. This governance culture will continue to be reinforced as we move forward,” he further said, adding that the bank is reinforcing the ethos of governance while executing the growth strategy.   “The Board is working closely with management to instil a cultural shift—one that prioritises ethics, transparency, and long-term sustainability in all the actions we undertake,” Mehta said. 
 
 
 

