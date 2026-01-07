Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'He tried to imitate my dance': Trump mocks Maduro after Venezuela raid

'He tried to imitate my dance': Trump mocks Maduro after Venezuela raid

In a speech to Republican members of Congress at the Kennedy Centre, Trump described Maduro as a 'violent guy' who had 'killed millions of people'

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro “imitated” his dance moves before he was captured in a US military operation last week.
 
According to the New York Times, Trump may have ordered the attack on Venezuela after growing increasingly annoyed by Maduro’s public dancing, including videos of him dancing to John Lennon’s song Imagine.
 

What did Trump say about Maduro’s dance?

 
Speaking to Republican members of Congress at the Kennedy Centre, Trump mocked Maduro’s behaviour. “He gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit,” he said.
 
Trump went on to describe Maduro as a “violent guy” who had “killed millions of people”. He also claimed that authorities were dismantling a torture facility in Caracas following the US operation.
 
 
“They have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas,” Trump said, adding that it was now being taken apart after Maduro’s capture.   

Melania disapproves of Trump's dance

 
During the address, Trump also referred to the First Lady Melania's reaction to his dance moves, saying she finds them “unpresidential”.
 
“My wife thinks I am the worst investor in the world, and for the last year… she thinks now I’m Warren Buffett,” Trump said.
 

How did the US capture Maduro?

 
On January 3, US forces captured Maduro in a special operation and transported him to New York to face criminal charges.
 
Maduro appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty. He said he was not a regular criminal suspect but a “prisoner of war”.
 
Maduro argued that the raid on his Venezuelan compound was not a law enforcement action, as claimed by the Trump administration, but a military operation.  ALSO READ | From Cold War era to Venezuela: A look at previous US military invasions
 

What charges does Maduro face?

 
Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.
 
While being arraigned before Judge Alvin K Hellerstein, Maduro said he remained the President of Venezuela and claimed he had been “kidnapped”.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

