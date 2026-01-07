Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Venezuela crisis: Russia sends submarine to escort tanker chased by US

Venezuela crisis: Russia sends submarine to escort tanker chased by US

Russia is alarmed by US seizures of tankers that carry illicit Russian oil, which helps fund its economy

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Bella 1 isn't the only tanker that Russia has taken under its protection. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Russia has sent a submarine and other naval ships to escort an old, empty oil tanker that is now at the centre of rising tensions with the US, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
 
The tanker, earlier called Bella 1, has been trying for weeks to avoid a US crackdown on sanctioned oil shipments near Venezuela. The ship failed to dock or load oil, but the US Coast Guard continued to pursue it because it was linked to the global black market oil trade.
 
According to media reports, Bella 1 was stopped by the US on December 20 while heading to Venezuela under a fake Guyana flag.
 

Ship switches to Russian flag at sea

In December, the tanker’s crew blocked a US attempt to board it and sailed into the Atlantic. During the chase, the crew painted a Russian flag on the ship, renamed it Marinera, and changed its registration to Russia.
 
According to the report, Russia is alarmed by US seizures of tankers that carry illicit Russian oil, which helps fund its economy. Moscow allowed the tanker to register under the Russian flag without inspections, a rare move aimed at shielding it from US action.  ALSO READ | Here's how Russia is cashing in on Venezuelan crisis following US strikes

Sharp rise in reflagging

Bella 1 isn't the only tanker that Russia has taken under its protection. According to CNBC, many shadow fleet tankers are now seeking Russian protection.
 
At least 17 shadow fleet vessels have switched to the Russian flag in recent weeks. Since June, more than 40 shadow fleet ships have been registered under the Russian flag. Experts suggest several other vessels leaving Venezuela are using fraudulent flags and may also move to the Russian registry.

Russia asks US to back off

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia has asked the US to stop pursuing the vessel. Its foreign ministry said it was watching the situation “with concern.” The White House did not comment, but the US military said it remains ready to act against sanctioned ships in the region.
 
The Coast Guard is still following the tanker, which is now sailing south of Iceland toward northern Europe. Russian state media showed a video of the US ship trailing the tanker and accused Washington of trying to intercept a civilian vessel bound for Russia.

What's next?

US officials argue that the tanker was earlier flying a fake flag and had been sanctioned for carrying illicit oil.
 
However, experts say once a ship is legally registered under a country’s flag, it gains protection under international law, making boarding far more difficult, The Wall Street Journal reported.
 

Topics : Donald Trump US Russia Venezuela Crisis Venezuela Oil imports oil trade BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

