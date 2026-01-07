Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Want accurate lipid test results? What you eat, do the night before matters

Want accurate lipid test results? What you eat, do the night before matters

A new warning from an Apollo doctor explains how dinner, alcohol, sleep, smoking and even exercise just before a lipid profile test can quietly distort cholesterol and triglyceride results

A heavy dinner or alcohol before a lipid test may skew cholesterol and triglyceride results. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Your lipid profile report may be inaccurate if you didn’t prepare properly for the test.
 
According to Dr Sudhir Kumar of Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, common habits such as eating a heavy dinner, drinking alcohol, poor sleep, smoking, or exercising just before the blood draw can significantly alter cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Taking to social media, the physician highlighted how everyday choices made the night before and morning of the test can significantly sway cholesterol and triglyceride readings, sometimes leading to misleading interpretations.

Why do food, alcohol and activity before a lipid test affect the results?

Doctors often recommend fasting before a lipid profile to minimise short-term fluctuations, especially in triglycerides. While total cholesterol and LDL (bad cholesterol) are relatively stable, triglycerides respond quickly to food, alcohol, sleep loss, smoking and physical activity. These temporary shifts can make your report look worse, or sometimes deceptively better, than it really is.
 
 
Desserts such as sweets or ice cream can significantly push up triglycerides the next morning. This rise can also falsely inflate LDL values, because LDL is often calculated using triglyceride numbers. HDL usually stays stable.
 
Alcohol is also one of the strongest disruptors of lipid readings. Drinking the night before a test can cause triglycerides to spike sharply, sometimes two to three times higher than usual. VLDL levels rise too, making total cholesterol and LDL appear unreliable.

Sleeping less than six hours can raise triglycerides and LDL while lowering HDL. Stress hormones released during sleep deprivation are responsible for these unfavourable changes.

Can eating breakfast before the test change lipid numbers?

According to Dr Kumar, a modest morning meal, such as eggs, idlis or coffee, may cause a mild rise in triglycerides, largely due to carbohydrates. Total cholesterol and LDL typically change very little, and HDL (good cholesterol) remains mostly unaffected. 

Does smoking before a lipid test matter?

Smoking on the morning of the blood draw can cause a small increase in triglycerides and a temporary drop in HDL. LDL usually shows minimal immediate change.

Should exercise be avoided before a lipid profile test?

Intense activity such as a long run or a gym session shortly before testing can temporarily lower triglycerides and slightly raise HDL. However, LDL may fluctuate unpredictably due to fluid shifts in the body.

Do you always need to fast before a lipid profile test?

Not always. Non-fasting lipid tests are often acceptable for routine cardiovascular risk assessment. However, when triglycerides are high, pancreatitis risk is being evaluated, or treatment decisions are involved, a 12-hour fasting sample is still considered the gold standard.

What should you do to get the most accurate lipid test results?

Dr Kumar recommends having a normal dinner, avoiding alcohol, skipping intense exercise, not smoking, getting adequate sleep, and drinking only water before the blood test.
 

Topics : Health and Wellness Health with BS BS Web Reports lipid SRL Diagnostics cholesterol health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

