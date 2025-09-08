Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Infosys will review a proposal for share buyback at its September 11 board meeting, the first since its Rs 9,300-crore buyback in 2022 at Rs 1,850 per share

Infosys’ last share buyback was in 2022, worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,432 on the BSE on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Infosys will consider a proposal to buy back its shares at a board meeting to be held later this week.
 
“The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with SEBI regulations,” the company said in a filing with the BSE.
 
The buyback plan comes at a time when the IT sector has underperformed due to weak investor sentiment, driven by a tepid macroeconomic environment and tariff uncertainties.
 
Infosys’ last share buyback was in 2022, worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,432 on the BSE on Monday.
 
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

