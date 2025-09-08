Monday, September 08, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IRB Infra reports 12% increase in toll revenue to ₹563 crore in August

IRB Infra reports 12% increase in toll revenue to ₹563 crore in August

Toll collection revenues stood at Rs 503 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed a significant share of Rs 147.7 crore to the total revenue collection in August, up from Rs 142.1 crore contribution in August 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure on Monday said its toll revenue rose by 12 per cent to Rs 563 crore in August 2025 compared to the year-ago month.

Toll collection revenues stood at Rs 503 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed a significant share of Rs 147.7 crore to the total revenue collection in August, up from Rs 142.1 crore contribution in August 2024.

With Rs 73.7 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in August 2025, up from Rs 68.7 crore last year.

 

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 69.1 crore from Rs 57.5 crore in August 2024, which is the third largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% on stronger toll revenues

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure, InvIT clock 8% growth in toll revenue in Q1 FY26

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra reports 23% rise in toll revenue at Rs 6,360 cr in FY25

SpaceX, Elon Musk

EchoStar sells spectrum licences to SpaceX for $17 bn to resolve FCC probe

TOT-12 project Lalitpur Lakhnadon NH44 collected Rs 36.1 crore toll revenue against Rs 34.3 crore a year ago.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company, said, "Toll revenues for August 2025 recorded a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth, stronger than previous month, backed by continued underlying economic growth.

This performance is particularly noteworthy given the adverse impact of weather conditions on traffic across certain assets. With the onset of the festive and holiday season, we anticipate a further strengthening of this growth momentum in the coming months."  IRB Infra is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies

Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

solar

ACME Solar places 2 GWh battery storage order via Posco, China FAW

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Gautam Solar to set up ₹4,000 cr 5 GW solar cell plant in MP by 2026

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 trials for novel autoimmune drug

Spicejet

SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

Topics : IRB Infra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon