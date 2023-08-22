Infosys Foundation US to provide Rs 1.6 cr to boost tech careers in Indiana

Philanthropic firm Infosys Foundation USA will provide USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.6 crore) to support tech careers in Indiana, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding is expected to help 5,000 residents of Indiana, commonly referred to as Hoosiers.

The funds will be transferred to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) Foundation.

CICP will, in turn, assist TechPoint -- Indiana's industry-led growth initiative for the technology ecosystem -- and Nextech and Indianapolis Public Schools, which will implement new tech-career programmes in central Indiana.

"Infosys Foundation USA, a non-profit organisation focused on bridging the digital divide in America, announced a USD 200,000 investment to support Hoosiers in their pursuit of upskilling for tech careers," the statement said.

"Overall, nearly 5,000 Hoosiers are expected to benefit from this programme, which aims to increase participation from historically under-represented populations," the statement said.

