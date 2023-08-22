Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Colgate Palmolive India is also looking at acquisitions in the personal care segment and is looking at not only direct-to-consumer companies but also legacy companies to acquire

colgate

colgate

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Colgate-Palmolive India is exploring the possibility of bringing products from its global portfolio to India.

At the company’s Brand Day Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer said, “We have a range outside of this country that's wider than what we have in India. We will bring in the best of that range as suitable for this country.”

She added: “Globally, we do have hair, home care, pet care, we have many other categories. And all of them are certainly within our consideration set. Anything that Colgate does globally, is certainly within the consideration set for India.”

Colgate-Palmolive India is also looking at acquisitions in the personal care segment and is looking at not only direct-to-consumer companies but also legacy companies to acquire. 

She also said that the company sees a significant opportunity to grow Palmolive at least twice as fast compared to the rest of the company.

Despite the toothpaste and the toothbrush category having universal penetration in the country, Narasimhan said there was headroom for growth.

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund acquisition of Caratlane shares

Jio Financial continues to be put through wringer of selling pressure

Radico Khaitan underpaid Rs 1,075 crore excise duty to UP govt: CAG

Minor fines imposed on multiple Adani companies over non-compliance

Bridge & Roof bags Rs 1,590 cr EPC contracts for FGD plants in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Colgate Palmolive Colgate

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon