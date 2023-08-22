Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Colgate-Palmolive India is exploring the possibility of bringing products from its global portfolio to India.

At the company’s Brand Day Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer said, “We have a range outside of this country that's wider than what we have in India. We will bring in the best of that range as suitable for this country.”

She added: “Globally, we do have hair, home care, pet care, we have many other categories. And all of them are certainly within our consideration set. Anything that Colgate does globally, is certainly within the consideration set for India.”

Colgate-Palmolive India is also looking at acquisitions in the personal care segment and is looking at not only direct-to-consumer companies but also legacy companies to acquire.

She also said that the company sees a significant opportunity to grow Palmolive at least twice as fast compared to the rest of the company.

Despite the toothpaste and the toothbrush category having universal penetration in the country, Narasimhan said there was headroom for growth.