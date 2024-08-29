Business Standard
DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance, to increase spot checks

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8

This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.
Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8 and certain deficiencies were found during the audit.
"In light of the past record and the special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect.
"This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure the safety of operations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

