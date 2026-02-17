Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys reveals AI accounted 5.5% of its revenue share in Dec quarter

Infosys reveals AI accounted 5.5% of its revenue share in Dec quarter

The disclosure comes as India's $283 billion IT industry faces rising investor concerns about AI's potential to disrupt traditional, labour-intensive outsourcing models

Reuters Bengaluru
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's No. 2 software-services exporter Infosys said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence services accounted for 5.5 per cent ​of its revenue in the December quarter, marking ​the first time the company has broken out its ‌AI business.

The disclosure comes as India's $283 billion IT industry faces rising investor concerns about AI's potential to disrupt traditional, labour-intensive outsourcing models.

"It is growing at a robust pace. It is extremely dynamic and working well with our clients," CEO Salil Parekh said, adding that its AI offerings include autonomous agents and embedded systems for physical devices and hardware.

Parekh has previously said the company is working on 4,600 AI ‌projects and has built more than 500 agents.

 

India's software-services sector has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with IT stocks suffering their worst week in more than 10 months amid concerns that Anthropic's AI tools could accelerate disruption. The sell-off has wiped about $40 billion off the industry's market capitalisation so far in ​February.

Infosys posted third-quarter revenue of ₹45,479 crore ($5.01 billion). Larger rival Tata Consultancy ‌Services has said its AI services generate about $1.8 billion annually, or roughly 5.8 per cent of total revenue.

Infosys on Tuesday ​also ‌unveiled a collaboration with Anthropic to set up a dedicated center to ‌build and deploy AI agents, starting with telecom and expanding into financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Meanwhile, India is hosting ‌the ​AI Impact Summit, ​an event showcasing the country's technology ambitions, in New Delhi from February 16-20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

