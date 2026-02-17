Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance-backed Zivame bets on small cities with 60-80 new stores: COO

Reliance-backed Zivame bets on small cities with 60-80 new stores: COO

Zivame is focusing on India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities for its next phase of growth, where demand is increasingly mirroring that of metro markets as social media accelerates adoption

Zivame

Zivame, which began as an online aggregator of lingerie brands, ‌has ​expanded its product ​range to include shapewear, activewear and loungewear | Image: company website

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries-backed lingerie retailer Zivame plans to open 60 to 80 franchise-led ​stores over the next year, its chief operating ​officer said, as it looks to tap India's smaller cities ‌for future growth.

Founded in 2011 as an online-only brand, Zivame has since expanded into physical stores and now runs 174 exclusive brand outlets. Reliance Retail took a stake in the company in 2021 as part of its wider push into apparel and innerwear.

Zivame is focusing on India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities for its next phase of growth, where demand is increasingly mirroring that of metro markets as social media accelerates adoption, COO Kiruba Devi said ‌on the sidelines of a Retailers Association of India event in Mumbai.

 

She declined to give a regional revenue split but said the company turned profitable in the previous quarter, without elaborating because it now operates under a listed entity.

The brand, which is already available online in markets including the United States through Amazon and in ​the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia via local partners, is also exploring overseas ‌expansion through franchise arrangements, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia, Devi said.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 17

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 220 pts, Nifty above 25,700; SMIDs gain; Nifty IT rallies 2%

T Krishnakumar, Director, RCPL

RCPL inks deal with TGI group to form JV to enter Nigerian marketpremium

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RCPL to form majority-owned JV with TGI Group to explore African markets

Retail investors

Retail market expected to double to ₹210-215 trillion in 2035: Report

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance Industries buys 3 apartments at One Altamount Road for ₹85 crore

"Southeast Asia would be the right place for us ​to ‌immediately pitch in," she said, adding that Zivame is in talks and ‌could launch a store in the region by the end of next year.

Zivame, which began as an online aggregator of lingerie brands, ‌has ​expanded its product ​range to include shapewear, activewear and loungewear.

Devi said the company also plans to pilot an entry into kidswear, without giving ‌further details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Naturals plans IPO by 2028 if stake talks with Reliance fail: Executive

Chitrank Goel Deputy, MD & Executive Director, Kwality Wall's (India)

Kwality Walls sees opportunity for double-digit growth after HUL demerger

Power plant, thermal power

L&T arm to sell 1,400 Mw Nabha power plant to Torrent for ₹3.7K cr

Artificial Intelligence

TCS, AMD expand AI partnership with Helios data centre push in India

Ghose, who joined the company from Microsoft a month ago, also said half of the usage is in computer and 6 per cent of the total conversations of Anthropic are also from India

Anthropic's India revenue up 2x in last 6 months, says Irina Ghose

Topics : Reliance Industries Retail retailers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance