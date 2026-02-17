Adani Group plans to invest $100 bn in AI-ready data centres by 2035

The Adani Group is set to invest $100 billion to build renewable energy-powered artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres across India by 2035, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the group, the investment could also lead to another $150 billion in related industries such as server manufacturing, electrical equipment and cloud services. In total, this could create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.

We'll be creators, builders and exporters of AI: Adani

Group Chairman Gautam Adani said countries that can combine energy and computing power effectively will lead in the AI era. "Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty," he said.

Adani noted that the goal is to ensure that India not only uses AI technologies but also develops and exports them. "India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to be able to participate in that future," he said.

Data centres to support Indian AI models and startups

The planned data centres will include dedicated computing capacity for Indian large language models (LLMs) and other national data projects. The group said part of the computing power will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and technology entrepreneurs.

The latest announcement coincides with the India AI Impact Summit 2026, currently underway in New Delhi, making it the first summit hosted in the Global South. Through this, the government aims to amplify the voices of developing nations in global AI governance.

Expansion of data centre capacity

The plan builds on AdaniConnex’s current national data centre capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW). The group plans to expand this to 5 GW in the coming years. The company has already partnered with Google to build a large AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam. Other campuses are planned in Noida. The group is also working with Microsoft on facilities in Hyderabad and Pune.

In addition, the group plans to expand its partnership with Flipkart by developing a second AI-focused data centre to support its digital commerce operations.

Renewable energy to power AI growth

The company said its data centres will be powered by renewable energy. A key part of this is the 30 GW Khavda renewable energy project being developed by Adani Green Energy. More than 10 GW of this project is already operational. The group also plans to invest another $55 billion to expand its renewable energy capacity, including large battery storage systems.

To reduce dependence on imports, the Adani Group said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing of key equipment. This includes transformers, power electronics, grid systems and cooling solutions needed for data centres. The aim is to strengthen local supply chains and reduce exposure to global disruptions.

Training and skill development

The company said it will work with leading academic institutions to introduce specialised courses in AI infrastructure engineering. "Working with leading academic institutions, the Adani Group will establish specialised AI Infrastructure Engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics and a national fellowship program to address the growing skills gap," it said.