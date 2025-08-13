Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys sets up JV with Telstra; to acquire 75% stake in Versent Group

Infosys sets up JV with Telstra; to acquire 75% stake in Versent Group

Infosys will have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25 per cent minority stake in Versent Group

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025-26 (H2FY26), subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Information technology (IT) services major Infosys on Wednesday announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. This will allow Infosys to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.
 
Infosys will acquire 75 per cent of shareholding in the Versent group — a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telstra group — that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys is investing Australian dollar 233.25 million (around ₹1,300 crore) in the JV.
 
The IT services major will have operational control while Telstra will continue to retain the remaining 25 per cent minority stake in the Versent group.
 
 
The formation of the JV will accelerate Infosys’ strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, and this collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses, the company said.
 
Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO), Infosys, said: “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent group’s cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.” 

With a team of 650 engineers, advisors, and strategists spread across Australia, the Versent group strengthens Infosys’ local presence. The Versent group primarily serves large blue-chip organisations with established presence in government & education, financial institutions, energy, and the utilities sector.
 
The JV comes on the back of a multi-year relationship with Telstra. In 2024, Infosys had announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with the firm to accelerate its software engineering and IT transformation journey, and enhance customer experience. Further, in 2025, Infosys announced a collaboration with Telstra International to advance technology leadership, drive innovation, and support Telstra’s new Connected Future 30 strategy. This JV is another key step in strengthening the strategic collaboration between the two organisations to further the technology transformation agenda for enterprises across the region.
 
Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said: “Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together. Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, culture of innovation, and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating the Versent group’s growth and impact across the region.”
 
Oliver Camplin-Warner, group executive for Telstra Enterprise, added: “We’re excited about what’s ahead as we deepen our strategic collaboration with Infosys. By combining the strengths of our three businesses, we’re creating a unique proposition that will help Australian enterprises grow and innovate in today’s fast-moving, AI-driven digital landscape.”
 
The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025-26 (H2FY26), subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

