Home / Companies / News / TACC, CRRI partner to boost graphene use in durable road construction

TACC, CRRI partner to boost graphene use in durable road construction

This initiative will help redefine the road-building process, while driving the nation closer to its national and global sustainability goals, a statement said

The partnership aims to infuse graphene's properties into Indian pavements to deliver stronger and more durable roads, TACC, which produces graphene-based additives, said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LNJ Bhilwara Group firm TACC Ltd on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to promote the use of graphene in road construction and infrastructure projects.

This initiative will help redefine the road-building process, while driving the nation closer to its national and global sustainability goals, a statement said.

The partnership aims to infuse graphene's properties into Indian pavements to deliver stronger and more durable roads, TACC, which produces graphene-based additives, said.

TACC is positioning graphene as a strategic enabler in India's journey towards resilient, efficient, and climate-conscious infrastructure, complementing national initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and India's 2070 net zero emissions, it added.

 

"Our partnership with CRRI ensures that cutting-edge research is translated into real-world impact, building roads that last longer, require less maintenance, and significantly reduce environmental footprint," Ankur Khaitan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TACC, said.

Ambika Behl, Project Lead, CRRI, said, "The use of nano materials like graphene in road construction can help us tackle long-standing durability challenges while supporting the country's environmental goals."  Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern is renowned for its extraordinary strength, superior conductivity, and light weight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Road construction ARSS Infrastructure Projects

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

