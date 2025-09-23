Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Infosys will help Sunrise build a more flexible and secure technology base, aimed at improving operations and customer services

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest telecom company, to modernise its IT systems and prepare for greater use of artificial intelligence (AI).
 
Infosys will help Sunrise build a more flexible and secure technology base, aimed at improving operations and customer services. This includes consolidating multiple IT vendors into a single system, streamlining applications, and strengthening data security, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
 
“Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity,” Upendra Kohli, executive vice-president—communication, media and technology (Americas and Europe), Infosys, said.  ALSO READ: Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs 
 
“Through our strategic collaboration with Infosys, we are consolidating our technology landscape and infusing it with AI, putting enhanced customer experience at the heart of this transition. The Sunrise and Infosys teams are working side by side with a true one-team mindset to design and deliver platforms that are more agile, predictive, and scalable,” Anna Maria Blengino, chief information officer, Sunrise, said.
 
Infosys shares settled 0.16 per cent, or ₹2.35, lower at ₹1,497.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

