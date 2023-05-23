close

Infosys unveils a platform 'Topaz' for generative artificial intelligence

Infosys Topaz is an AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI

BS Web Team
The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
IT major Infosys Ltd, on Tuesday, launched a platform called ‘Infosys Topaz’ for generative artificial intelligence (AI).
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “It helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises, and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies.”

Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that accelerate value-creation, the company said in BSE filing.
“Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients’. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth,” Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

“Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions. Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz,” he added.
Accelerate growth

Infosys Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud, and data analytics to AIpower business, deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalize growth. Over 12,000 use cases, help seed and fast-track new ideas.
“For example, a food and beverages chain leveraged Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from new partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with 95% accuracy. Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-touse industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, faster,” the company statement said.

Build connected ecosystems
Infosys Topaz democratises data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams. For example, a national railway company took advantage of Infosys Topaz to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit partners from the market, for functions such as first and last-mile logistics. Infosys Topaz enables businesses, across industries, with support from an ecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships.

Unlock efficiencies at scale: Infosys Topaz creates efficiencies across the enterprise. Infosys’ AI-first specialists use smart tools, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility. Infosys Topaz drives organisation-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture, and engineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisory capabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI. For example, a British bank used Infosys Topaz to transform over 2000 customer service processes to operate in near real-time instead of a week.

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Companies BS Web Reports IT firms

First Published: May 23 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

