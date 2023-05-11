close

Innokaiz India gets listed on BSE SME Platform, takes tally of cos to 435

Leading bourse BSE's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) platform on Thursday announced the listing of Innokaiz India, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 435

Leading bourse BSE's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) platform on Thursday announced the listing of Innokaiz India, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 435.

Innokaiz India Ltd became the 435th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on May 11, 2023, after successfully completing its public issue on May 3, the exchange said in a release.

Innokaiz India is a Chennai-registered company, that provides event management, corporate gifting, advertising and marketing services through both offline and online formats.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

