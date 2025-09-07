Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Instamart launches mega sale with up to 90% discounts, 10-min delivery

Instamart launches mega sale with up to 90% discounts, 10-min delivery

Swiggy's Instamart launches Quick India Movement 2025 sale from Sept 19 to 28, offering up to 90% discounts, 50,000 products and 10-minute deliveries for festive shoppers

Instamart, Insta mart, Instamart new logo

Shoppers can also discover toy deals from brands such as Barbie, LEGO and Monopoly.

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instamart, Swiggy’s quick-commerce platform, is set to roll out its first annual mega sale — Quick India Movement 2025. Running from September 19 to 28 across the Instamart and Swiggy apps, the sale will offer time-bound deals and rapid delivery, as the company seeks to capitalise on growing consumer appetite for speed and convenience in e-commerce.
 
Customers can look forward to discounts of 50-90 per cent across categories including electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, and toys, delivered in just 10 minutes. With more than 50,000 products on offer, Instamart said it is reimagining festive shopping by bringing the speed and convenience of quick commerce to the season’s biggest offers.
 
 
To maximise savings, shoppers can avail themselves of an instant 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 with all Axis Bank credit cards.

Also Read

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Food delivery may get pricier as platforms hike fees, 18% GST adds burden

Swiggy, Giftables

Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Food delivery

Motilal Oswal sees buffet of tailwinds; upgrades Swiggy, bullish on Eternal

Amazon fresh grocery

Amazon Fresh bets on regional foods, pilots faster delivery for festivals

Zomato

Zomato hikes platform fee from ₹10 to ₹12 ahead of festive season rush

 
There will be deals on popular smartphones such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, POCO and Realme, along with gadgets and appliances from boAt, JBL, Philips, Realme, GoBoult, Lifelong, Nu Republic, Noise, Portronics and Marshall.
 
The sale will also feature offers on daily essentials from leading brands such as Ariel, Aashirvaad, Airwick and Mortein. To complement festive shopping, discounts will extend to Ferrero Rocher, Haldiram’s, Kellogg’s, India Gate, The Whole Truth, and household essentials from Origami.
 
Shoppers can also discover toy deals from brands such as Barbie, LEGO and Monopoly.
 
Backed by technology and logistics innovation, Instamart said the sale ensures that every order is delivered with the speed and reliability customers have come to expect.

More From This Section

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai to pass full GST benefit to buyers, prices cut up to ₹2.4 lakh

handshake deal merger

LNJ GreenPET partners with Sumitomo Corp to create r-PET value chain

Vedanta

JAL bid: Vedanta offers ₹4,000 cr upfront payment, rest over 5-6 years

oyo

Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

Topics : Company News Swiggy Gig economy in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon