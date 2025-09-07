Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

HAL stated that the report presents One-sided view with misleading commentary on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters

HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades| Image: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Sunday issued a clarification after a newspaper reported a defect in the Tail Drive Shaft of ALH Helicopters.

HAL stated that the report presents "One-sided view with misleading commentary" on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters.

"This is with reference to articles published in a newspaper on 6th September 2025. The articles, unfortunately, present a one-sided view with misleading commentary. One-Time Check (OTC) is a routine maintenance practice issued subsequent to a defect, in this case, of the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS). HAL is working closely with the Indian Army and has deputed expert teams to ascertain the root cause," HAL stated in a statement.

 

"HAL reiterates that maintenance aspects are critical to the continued airworthiness of helicopters and emphasises that all maintenance directives must be followed scrupulously," they added.

HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades, across the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and Civil operators.

"It has flown in extreme terrains, from high-altitude Himalayan regions to coastal environments. In the ongoing flood rescue and Cas-Evac operations, the Indian Army also undertook high-risk helicopter rescue operations using ALHs to evacuate stranded civilians and CRPF personnel, which stands as testimony to their trust placed in the platform," they added.

HAL urged not to draw "erroneous conclusions," emphasising the importance of accurate reporting by the media.

"HAL believes that it is important to draw conclusions based on comprehensive information and accurate data. HAL respectfully emphasises the importance of accurate reporting by the media regarding its flagship indigenised platforms and not drawing erroneous conclusions based on selective," they stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

