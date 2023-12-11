IOC, LPG carriers reach truce after month long protest, NE supplies resume

Indian Oil Corporation's LPG cylinder transporters have withheld their agitation for a month after the company agreed to several of their demands, officials said on Monday.

Members of the North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) had on December 4 stopped plying their trucks, alleging pending dues and low rates in recently floated tenders, thereby affecting supply of LPG in several states of the region.

"We have ended our strike temporarily after marathon discussions with the company management last week. They have agreed to several of our demands," NEPLTA Chief Advisor Kumud Nath told PTI.

When contacted, an Indian Oil Corporation official confirmed the development, and said the association has resumed operating trucks from Saturday night for one month till further discussions take place.

"During this period, IOC will work on our grievances. If they fail in that effort, we will consider our next course of action accordingly," Nath said.

As per the signed minutes of the discussion, IOC has agreed to look into the formula for conversion of rates in the tender, as the "present rate is less than the full rate of 14.2 kg cylinders".

"The payment of one-way load is to be made as full load (against the prevailing practice of 60 per cent) in the new tender," it said.

The NEPLTA also pointed out that in the tender floated, the distributor-wise RTKM (round trip kilometre) is missing and it should be incorporated.

"The deduction of Rs 50,000 per truck for withdrawing packed trucks is to be refunded immediately... IOC informed that they would look into the matter and revert by December 15, 2023," another clause in the minutes said.

The company has also agreed to look into clearing the arrear dues of RTKM by Friday and the payment will be released within four weeks, it said.