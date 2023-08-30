Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

The move is also sentimentally negative for OMC stocks as investors fear that price cuts on petrol and diesel could be next in line ahead of the assembly and general elections

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) were under selling pressure in Wednesday’s trade, a day after the government rolled out a Rs 200 subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders. 

Stocks of Indian Oil Corp (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) slid 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent intra-day.

The pressure on the companies, which are the leading domestic LPG suppliers in India, came as reports said that the three OMCs will bear the cost of the LPG cylinder price cut.  

A businessline report said that the subsidy cost absorption will be for all non-Ujjwala consumers. However, it remained unclear whether OMCs will be compensated by the government or not.

Another report by CNBC-TV18 said that OMCs currently have headroom on LPG and thus may not need compensation or subsidy support for absorbing the cost of LPG cylinder price cut. 

The move is also sentimentally negative for OMC stocks as investors fear that price cuts on petrol and diesel could be next in line ahead of the assembly and general elections. 

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Govt wants petrol & diesel prices slashed; OMCs cite Covid losses

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

OMCs log 52-week high on fund raising plan; HPCL, BPCL, IOC gain up to 4%

Hotel stocks in focus; Indian, EIH, Chalet hit new highs, surge up to 7%

Stock of this smallcap commercial vehicle company has zoomed 50% in 6 days

Shakti Pumps zooms 18% on winning Rs 358 cr-order from Haryana government

Jio Financial hits 5% upper limit; gains 10% in two days post RIL AGM

M&M gains 5% in 3 days, nears record high on margin improvement hopes


This will compress their marketing margins further, adding to the ongoing pressure due to a resurge in global crude oil prices. 

In October 2022, the government had given a cumulative one time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to the three PSU OMCs to compensate them for their under-recovery due to not increasing domestic LPG prices. 

Between June 2020 to June 2022, the international prices of LPG rose around 300 per cent.  But to insulate consumers from fluctuations in international prices, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG and their prices were raised by only 72 per cent during this period, which led to significant losses for these OMCs, as per the government. 

Domestic LPG cylinders are supplied at regulated prices to consumers by IOCL, BPCL, HPCL through their subsidiaries Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas, respectively. 
Topics : Buzzing stocks OMCs BPCL Indian Oil Corp HPCL BPCL LPG subsidy stock market trading

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon