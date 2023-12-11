Sensex (0.15%)
Majority of Inian workers likely to stay given good organisational culture

According to the study, despite boasting favourable workplace attributes, Indian workers exhibit the lowest commitment ratings compared to other surveyed countries

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
India has emerged as the leading country in terms of workplace culture, as a significant percentage of Indian workers consider a positive organisational culture as a primary factor for their commitment, according to a report.
As per the recent research conducted by SHRM, 64 per cent of Indian workers are likely to stay if given good organisational culture, significantly higher than the global average of 37 per cent among employees.
The study, based on 1,000 responses from India out of a global sample of 11,080 participants, noted that the key drivers for employee retention include a favourable organisational culture, job security, and fair treatment.
"Specifically in India, the data reveals a noteworthy trend, with a significant number of employees expressing high ratings across all five dimensions: Respectful Workplace Interactions, Good Manager Communication, Work/Life Integration, Career Fulfilment, and Equitable Leadership Practices," said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA.
Despite the economic upheavals, rising inflation, and supply chain disruptions that characterised 2022 and 2023, the study reveals that workplace culture perceptions in India remained notably positive, the study said.
"Notably, the ratings in India surpass those of other countries examined in the study, underscoring the robust nature of workplace culture in our region," Khanna added.
An impressive 80 per cent of Indian employees rated their organisational culture as "good" or "excellent", showing a high satisfaction level.
However, on the factors influencing organisational commitment among Indian employees, the study noted that 39 per cent cited inadequate pay as a primary reason for seeking new employment.
According to the study, despite boasting favourable workplace attributes like equitable leadership practices, career fulfilment, and work/life integration, Indian workers exhibit the lowest commitment ratings compared to other surveyed countries.
"This disparity is likely influenced by financial considerations, with employees in India being more inclined to switch employers for higher-paying roles," the study noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

