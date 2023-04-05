close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Iron Pillar raises $129 mn to invest in global cloud firms from India

The venture capital firm said this is the first-ever Series B / C stage fund focused on investing in global cloud software companies from India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Iron Pillar

Iron Pillar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor, has successfully closed $129 million for the first-ever Series B and C stage fund focused on investing in global cloud software companies from India. This fund is a part of Iron Pillar Fund II series of Funds.
Apart from Iron Pillar’s existing institutional investors from the US, Europe and the Middle East, the fund also saw participation from new investors including two Endowments and a Foundation.

Anand Prasanna, managing partner, Iron Pillar, said that there is no dedicated growth stage fund for software from India, while there is a lot of capital for consumer tech in India. The new initiative would help Indian software firms achieve their potential.
"Iron Pillar is built on a fundamental belief that Indian founders will build large technology companies, not only for India, but also for global markets,” said Prasanna. “The global cloud opportunity is growing at an unprecedented pace, and we believe that Indian founders will continue to build some generational businesses in this space.”

Since its founding in 2016, Iron Pillar has been an active investor in multiple global cloud software companies built from India including Uniphore, Servify, CoreStack, Ushur, Jiffy, Sibros and Pando. This fund will continue to focus on backing companies that are transforming the cloud ecosystem globally, with a strong emphasis on Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud infrastructure across key investment themes such as cyber security and governance, DevOps tools, future of work and education and automation.
“The cloud ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and we are confident in our ability to help entrepreneurs create market-leading companies in India and around the world," said Mohanjit Jolly, partner, Iron Pillar.

Also Read

India's share in venture capital funding falls sharply; China surges ahead

EvolutionX Debt Capital makes maiden investment in PharmEasy parent firm

Reimagining venture capital

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Results preview: Order-book booster to stay for capital goods firms

Amazon.com Inc lays off about 100 employees in its gaming divisions

Thomas Cook to set up forex outlets at Manohar International Airport

Space start-up Skyroot conducts long duration test of its cryogenic engine

General Motors' 5,000 salaried workers take buyouts to leave company

Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations


Iron Pillar's global cloud fund’s deployment is led by Prasanna and Jolly.
Over the past 7 years, since Iron Pillar’s inception, the firm has built an impressive track record of backing several break-out companies in cloud software and consumer tech, including Uniphore, Servify, FreshToHome, BlueStone, Skill-Lync and Curefoods. The firm has a unique investment model where it led Series B / C rounds in its portfolio companies and later doubled down on the breakout businesses with 5x to 10x of its initial investment. In addition to capital, Iron Pillar's portfolio companies benefit from the firm's extensive global network, providing access to potential customers, strategic partners, C-suite technology executives and additional sources of capital. The firm currently has nearly $500 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).

According to data from Bain & Company, SaaS companies built from India have generated $12 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) in 2022, up four times over the past 5 years. They expect that over the next 5 years, Indian SaaS companies will collectively reach $35 billion in ARR and capture 8 per cent of the global SaaS market.
“Iron Pillar is poised to leverage this mega-trend with our latest fund,” said Anand. “Our LPs (limited partners) are excited about the India opportunity.”
Topics : cloud platform | Investment | India | Companies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
2 min read
Premium

More cos paying directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting now than before Covid

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read

TVS Motor Company's Singapore arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor company
1 min read

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

V3 Ventures
2 min read

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Capex
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon