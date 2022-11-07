EvolutionX Debt Capital makes maiden investment in PharmEasy parent firm

EvolutionX Capital, a growth-stage financing platform, has made its maiden in API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, India’s largest online pharmacy.

The investment, of an undisclosed amount, is part of a sequence of planned capital raises and it will be followed by equity infusion in the company in the near-term, said Siddharth Shah, chief executive officer and co-founder of API Holdings.

“This collective capital raise will optimize the capital structure as well as improve the net position and financial strength of the company, ensuring a clear runway to profitability,” he said.

Capital markets are muted and access to private capital for is narrowing, so founders and shareholders are seeking less dilutive forms of capital to extend their cash runway and avoid raising equity capital at lower valuations, said Rahul Shah, partner and co-head leading investments in India and at EvolutionX, which is founded by DBS and Temasek.

“EvolutionX’s philosophy centres on investing in category-leading technology led by promising founders and backed by reputed investors. We are thus excited to partner with Siddharth, where the continued journey of to build India’s largest digital platform aligns strongly with our goals to accelerate the digitisation of Asia’s economy,” said Rahul Shah.

Over the next few years, EvolutionX aims to build a strong pipeline of opportunities and provide amortising term debt facilities with ticket sizes of $20–50 million along with warrants or convertible instruments, the firm said in a statement.

The company will invest in technology in consumer, education, financial services, healthcare, logistics, and industrial development in India, China, and .