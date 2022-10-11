JUST IN
Business Standard

Q2 preview: Order-book booster to continue for capital goods firms

Key monitorables include tender pipeline and emerging supply-chain scenario, say analysts and players

Capital goods companies | Commodity prices | Private capex

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

gear line, manufacturing, economy, growth, PMI
Analysts tracking the capital goods sector expect a nearly 10 per cent revenue growth and 13.4 per cent profit after tax (PAT) growth on a year-on-year basis for companies operating in the space.

Public and private-sector capital expenditure (capex) is expected to aid year-on-year (y-on-y) topline and bottomline growth of capital goods companies in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY23). Sequentially, too, numbers on both fronts are expected to show an improvement, sector experts said, as order inflows have remained robust during the period.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:54 IST

