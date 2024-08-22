Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / IT firm Ahead opens new office in Hyderabad, set to hire 500 staff by 2025

IT firm Ahead opens new office in Hyderabad, set to hire 500 staff by 2025

It has already set up a delivery office in Gurugram last year, where it has 400 employees

IT firms, tech, IT sector

The company plans to increase its headcount to 750 this year. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Ahead has launched its new office in Hyderabad, where it plans to onboard 500 people by 2025, the company said on Thursday.
It has already set up a delivery office in Gurugram last year, where it has 400 employees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Hyderabad, a city renowned for its dynamic tech ecosystem and exceptional talent pool.
"The talent pool located in Hyderabad complements our existing talent base in North India, enabling AHEAD to better meet client needs, especially on larger services engagements," Ahead India, Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.
The company plans to increase its headcount to 750 this year and complete the hiring of 500 employees in Hyderabad by the end of 2025, Grover said.
"By the end of next year, Ahead aims to hire over 500 employees in Hyderabad, leveraging the city's rich pool of skilled professionals and its growing reputation as India's premier IT hub. This strategic move is part of AHEAD's broader vision to strengthen its brand in southern India and tap into the top talent in that region," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumKrithi Krithivasan

GenAI does not move the needle in terms of budget: TCS MD & CEO Krithivasan

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred highest civilian award of France

HCLTech, HCL

IT services firm HCLTech launches its first global delivery centre in Bihar

microchip

IT firms grapple with new anti-dumping duty on PCBS under PLI scheme

Maxim AI founders Vaibhavi Gangwar (right) and Akshay Deo

AI app evaluation platform Maxim AI raises $3 mn led by Elevation Capital

Topics : Indian IT firms IT firms Hyderabad Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon