Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jakson Green nears $476 mn fundraise for renewables capacity expansion

Jakson Green nears $476 mn fundraise for renewables capacity expansion

A growing number of Indian companies are expanding their renewable energy capacity and raising funds as the government aims to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions

Jakson

The firm is part of the Jakson Group that also has a presence in solar module and cell manufacturing through another unit called Jakson Solar | Photo: X@JaksonGroup

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Jakson Green is closing in on a more than Rs 4,000 crore ($476.4 million) fundraise to expand its renewable energy capacity, Joint Managing Director Krishnan Kannan said.
 
The privately-held company, which currently has an installed capacity of around 250 megawatt, will add 1 gigawatt (GW) by early 2026.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are working with a strategic partner to bring in the investment. For this 1 GW, the investment will be around 40 billion rupees in a mix of 75 per cent debt and 25 per cent equity," Kannan told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Renewable Energy India Expo event in New Delhi.
 
 
The company is in advanced talks with green energy funds and aims to close the fundraise by November, he added.
 
The firm is part of the Jakson Group that also has a presence in solar module and cell manufacturing through another unit called Jakson Solar.
 
A growing number of Indian companies are expanding their renewable energy capacity and raising funds as the government aims to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions.
 

More From This Section

Piramal Capital, Piramal

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance eyeing to double retail AUM in 3 years

Premiuminfotech

Results preview: IT companies likely to remain on recovery path in Q2

Drew Pinto

Marriott International to set up GCC in Hyderabad, first in hospitality

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC eyes less than 50% stake in standalone health insurance company

Roma Datta Chobey, India managing director, Google

We have a strong road-map when it comes to hardware, says Google

Jakson Green is also looking to add 1 GW of renewables capacity per annum for the next five years and will raise funds as per its requirements, Kannan said.
 
Jakson Green has won more than 1 GW of renewable energy projects from the Indian government, including Solar Energy Corporation of India and NHPC, and in July it secured a credit facility from First Abu Dhabi Bank for its international expansion.
 
In September, the company signed an agreement with Indian state-owned infrastructure lender REC for Rs 1,420 crore to fund Jakson's power projects.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jakson

Jakson Engineers plans Rs 2,000 cr investment to expand solar mfg biz

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Israel-Iran war would be a deadly, dangerous mess for Middle East

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Suryoday SFB share price slip over 3% after Q2 asset quality deteriorates

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 82,900, Nifty up 100pts, at 25,350; IT, Bank gain

Services PMI

PMI services growth hits 10-month low to 57.7 as demand slows in Sept

Topics : Jakson group renewable energy Renewable energy in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon