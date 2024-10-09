Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jindal abandons oil venture with Venezuela's crude producer PDVSA: Report

Jindal abandons oil venture with Venezuela's crude producer PDVSA: Report

Jindal is exiting the deal under which it would have overseen one of Petroleos de Venezuela's key installations for producing and processing heavy-crude oil for export

Jindal Power

Jindal agreed in May to partner with PDVSA in the Petrocedeno venture. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

Jindal Power Ltd. is walking away from a venture that would have operated an oil-processing facility for Venezuela’s state-controlled crude producer, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Jindal is exiting the deal under which it would have overseen one of Petroleos de Venezuela’s key installations for producing and processing heavy-crude oil for export, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing non-public information.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite the deal’s collapse, Jindal continues to operate Venezuela’s largest iron-ore complex, a project it has led since late 2023. 

The unraveling upgrader agreement is illustrative of PDVSA’s difficulties finding deep-pocketed partners to help revive Venezuela’s crude industry amid domestic political turmoil and crippling US sanctions.
 

Jindal didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for PDVSA declined to comment. 

Jindal agreed in May to partner with PDVSA in the Petrocedeno venture located in the the oil-rich Orinoco Belt. For Jindal, the $300 million plan to renovate upgrading equipment and make other improvements represented its first foray into the oil sector.

More From This Section

PremiumThe government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

Tac infosec

TAC InfoSec adds 200 new clients across 32 countries in September

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs to fund growth

ICICI Securities

NCLT Ahmedabad approves delisting ICICI Securities from stock exchanges

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank gets mutual funds distribution licence from Amfi


But the companies failed to reach a final agreement on control of the operation, the people said. Petrocedeno’s oil fields reached a maximum output of 160,000 barrels a day in the mid-2000s.

Also Read

Jindal Steel & Power

JSPL, JRPL sign pact to invest in green hydrogen production in Odisha

Petroleos de Venezuela

Jindal Power to partner with Venezuelan state oil company: Report

IND vs BAN 2nd T20

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Rinku departs after scoring 50, IND 5 down

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - IND-W vs SL-W

IND W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali-Smriti going strong for India

PremiumThe government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

Topics : Jindal Power Jindal Group Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon