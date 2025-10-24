Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

The AI-crafted film by Jio Financial connects the spirit of Diwali with technology-driven financial empowerment, using the Diya as a symbol of warmth and new beginnings

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Amid the ongoing festive season, Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched a new brand marketing campaign centred around the Diya.
 
AI-driven campaign highlights warmth, progress and connection
 
Titled “Har Ghar #KhushiyonKaDiya”, the campaign positions the Diya—also the icon of the JioFinance app—as a symbol of warmth and new beginnings.
 
The film, which celebrates the bonds of family and community that make the festival meaningful, has been entirely crafted using generative AI. The company said the campaign underscores JFSL’s commitment to leveraging intelligent, tech-driven solutions designed to turn aspiration into action and promise into progress.
 
The film has been produced by Mumbai-based creative agency EiPi Media. It visually connects the gentle glow of the festive lamp—the first spark at dusk and laughter in the corridors—with the feeling financial services should evoke: simple, reassuring, and built around the customer’s life, JFSL said. 
 

Connecting customers through simplicity and inclusivity
 
The campaign aims to cut through barriers of geography, generations and socio-economic circumstances, much like the financial services offered through JioFinance.
 
Surbhe Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Finance Platform and Service, said, “For us at JioFinance, the Diya is more than just an app icon or a cultural motif; it is our promise to customers. It reflects what we stand for: quiet confidence and the clarity that better financial choices can illuminate our path to progress.”
 
“By leveraging GenAI to bring this heartwarming story to life, we are demonstrating our commitment to using technology as a force for good in our journey to democratise and simplify financial services,” Sharma added.
 
JFSL’s digital-first model and ecosystem
 
JFSL, a core investment company (CIC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, is a new-age financial institution operating a full-stack financial services ecosystem through customer-facing subsidiaries. With a digital-first model, JFSL aims to enhance the financial well-being of Indians by enabling them to borrow, transact, save and invest seamlessly.

Topics : Jio Financial Services Diwali festival

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

