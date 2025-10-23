TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

The revival journey of the UK’s iconic 123-year-old Norton Motorcycles, now part of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company, entered a new phase on Thursday as the company revealed the first official design sketch of its all-new flagship superbike to be manufactured at its Solihull headquarters. The brains behind the new design are Norton’s Head of Design, Simon Skinner, and veteran car designer Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer and board member of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
New design philosophy and brand identity
The company will unveil an all-new range of motorcycles later this year at EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo e Motociclo) in Milan. The launch will be led by the new superbike, marking a new design philosophy and a reimagined brand identity.
The creative and brand teams have been advised by McGovern throughout the Resurgence programme, which underpins Norton’s future direction. Commenting on his advisory role, McGovern said:
"Modernity, innovation and luxury are not terms you immediately think of when considering classic motorcycle brands. Motorcycles and cars are different, yet they share fundamental values. Chief among them is the ability to stir emotion. Though their design languages differ, both can become objects of desire. They also share essential principles of proportion, stance and drama."
He added: “Norton’s rich British heritage, something I’m deeply familiar with in the brands I creatively oversee, made the opportunity even more compelling. What I admire about TVS Chairman Sudarshan Venu is his visionary mindset. He reminds me of a young Ratan Tata, and working with him was part of the appeal."
Collaboration behind the Norton revival
Both Venu and McGovern collaborated on the 'reimagining' of Norton. "Together, we developed the Resurgence strategy: a new design direction and brand identity, to be led by a range of motorcycles launching later this year," he said.
Norton’s owner, TVS Motor Company, is demonstrating its commitment to the iconic British brand, and to its Solihull headquarters’ position as a global centre of excellence for motorcycles, with over £200 million invested to date. The Resurgence strategy underscores a firm undertaking to support the brand’s long-term growth, which has already seen the workforce increase by 25 per cent since the start of 2025 in readiness for a new era of global expansion.
‘A blend of heritage and bold new future’
Norton’s Head of Design, Simon Skinner, said: “It is a great privilege to work with Professor Gerry McGovern. It’s given me and the team here at Norton the opportunity to really take a fresh look at our brand and products. What we’ve designed, and what has been meticulously developed across the company’s engineering team, is a range of motorcycles that I’m sure is going to both surprise and delight the world."
He added: “It’s a new direction, for sure, but one that is sensitive to what has gone before, blending our rich heritage with a bold new future. Today’s sketch is just a taster of what is to come, and I cannot wait to reveal more of our Resurgence strategy in November.”