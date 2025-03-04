Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

The acquisition is subject to the approval of the RBI and is expected to be completed within 45 days post receipt of RBI approval

JFS shares were trading 2.64 per cent higher on Tuesday at Rs 206.25. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Tuesday said it will acquire State Bank of India (SBI) stake in their joint venture – Jio Payments Bank – for Rs 104.5 crore. Post acquiring SBI stake, Jio Payments Bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.
 
Currently, JFS holds an 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank, with the rest held by SBI.
 
“The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has approved the acquisition of 79 million equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI for an aggregate consideration of Rs 104.54 crore,” JFS said in an exchange notification.
 
 
Separately, SBI, in an exchange notification, stated that its executive committee of the central board of directors has approved the divestment of the bank’s entire stake at a price of Rs 13.22 per equity share in Jio Payments Bank Limited to Jio Financial Services, realising Rs 104.5 crore, subject to all regulatory approvals.”
 
The acquisition is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is expected to be completed within 45 days post receipt of RBI approval, JFS said.

Currently, there are five payments banks in the country – Airtel Payments Bank, Fino Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank, NSDL Payments Bank, and Jio Payments Bank.
 
JFS shares were trading 2.64 per cent higher on Tuesday at Rs 206.25.
   

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Jio Financial Services sbi Jio payments bank

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

